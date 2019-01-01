Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 402, as of March 30th. Over 13,900 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported 2 deaths related to COVID-19.

You can take a look at the cases by county/region below:

Bear River 9

Davis County 69

Salt Lake County 321

San Juan 4

Southeast Utah 1

Southwest Utah 14

Summit County 151

Tooele County 9

TriCounty 1

Utah County 50

Wasatch County 39

Weber-Morgan 37

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or cdc.gov.