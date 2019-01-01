Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 402, as of March 30th. Over 13,900 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.
The state has reported 2 deaths related to COVID-19.
You can take a look at the cases by county/region below:
Bear River 9
Davis County 69
Salt Lake County 321
San Juan 4
Southeast Utah 1
Southwest Utah 14
Summit County 151
Tooele County 9
TriCounty 1
Utah County 50
Wasatch County 39
Weber-Morgan 37
For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or cdc.gov.