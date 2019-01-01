Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 402, as of March 26th. Over 7,700 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported its first death related to COVID-19. 1 in Davis County.

You can take a look at the cases by county/region below:

Bear River 6

Central Utah 0

Davis County 39

Salt Lake County 178

San Juan 0

Southeast Utah 0

Southwest Utah 8

Summit County 95

Tooele County 4

TriCounty 0

Utah County 24

Wasatch County 20

Weber-Morgan 14

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or cdc.gov.