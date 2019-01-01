Utah’s total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 2542 as of 4/14

Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 2542, as of April 14th. Over 47,600 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported 20 deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a look at the number of cases by county/region:

Bear River 49

Central Utah 8

Davis County 217

Salt Lake County 1285

San Juan 9

Southeast Utah 4

Southwest Utah 58

Summit County 306

Tooele County 37

TriCounty 8

Utah County 352

Wasatch County 102

Weber-Morgan 107

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or cdc.gov.