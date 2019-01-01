Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 2542, as of April 14th. Over 47,600 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.
The state has reported 20 deaths related to COVID-19.
Here is a look at the number of cases by county/region:
Bear River 49
Central Utah 8
Davis County 217
Salt Lake County 1285
San Juan 9
Southeast Utah 4
Southwest Utah 58
Summit County 306
Tooele County 37
TriCounty 8
Utah County 352
Wasatch County 102
Weber-Morgan 107
