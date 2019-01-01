Utah’s total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 2303 as of 4/12

Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 2303, as of April 12th. Over 44,200 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.

The state has reported 18 deaths related to COVID-19.

Here is a look at the number of cases by county/region:

Bear River 46

Central Utah 6

Davis County 199

Salt Lake County 1126

San Juan 8

Southeast Utah 5

Southwest Utah 56

Summit County 304

Tooele County 33

TriCounty 8

Utah County 313

Wasatch County 103

Weber-Morgan 96

For more on how you can help keep your family and community healthier, visit coronavirus.utah.gov or cdc.gov.