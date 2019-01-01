Utah’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now reached 2303, as of April 12th. Over 44,200 tests for the virus have been conducted by state and commercial labs.
The state has reported 18 deaths related to COVID-19.
Here is a look at the number of cases by county/region:
Bear River 46
Central Utah 6
Davis County 199
Salt Lake County 1126
San Juan 8
Southeast Utah 5
Southwest Utah 56
Summit County 304
Tooele County 33
TriCounty 8
Utah County 313
Wasatch County 103
Weber-Morgan 96
