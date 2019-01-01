OREM, Utah (AP) – The first class of Chinese dual immersion students in the Alpine School District are entering high school and fresh off a recent trip to China where they were able to try out the language skills.

The Daily Herald in Provo reports that the students learned Chinese after years of hard work that some remember that learning sent them to tears as young elementary school students.

The students spent half of their time learning Chinese in elementary school and are expected to have enough college credit by the time they graduate high school to earn a minor in Chinese.