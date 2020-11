Utah’s attorney general takes time off to aid Trump campaign

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah’s newly reelected attorney general says he is taking personal leave time to help support President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to election procedures.

Republican Attorney General Sean Reyes says he’ll be helping support litigation in several states dealing with what he called a “compromised” election process.

Reyes did not say which lawsuits he would be working on.