SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — An important dinosaur site in Utah is unlikely to become a state park after a measure proposed in the state Legislature was denied.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a bill to create Utahraptor State Park failed Monday in the Senate Natural Resources Committee over funding issues.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Steve Eliason says the legislation would have established the state park near Arches National Park to develop and preserve a dinosaur quarry and surrounding area.

The estimated $10 million cost of establishing the state park held up the approval process.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune