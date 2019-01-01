PROVO, Utah (AP) – A veteran turning 100 in Utah has recalled her service in World War II working as an engineer and in confidential communications.

The Daily Herald reported Olive O’Mara was 21 when Japanese planes attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. She enlisted and served in the women’s naval reserve. O’Mara was one of only two women on the East Coast to qualify as an electrician and later moved to a classified communications office.

When O’Mara learned the war was over, she kept the secret until it was publicly announced nearly 12 hours later.

Source: The Daily Herald