SOUTH WEBER, UTAH | By TIM VANDERNACK (AP) — South Weber woodworker Jeff Hansen has been busy building a bunch of small rocking chairs meant as donations to area kids.

He put the word out via social media that he was taking orders for the junior-sized chairs, focused on helping families struggling economically, and the response has been strong.

He’s now scrambling to finish the chairs — around 40 done, 20-plus to go — and hopes his gift this holiday season spreads at least a little cheer.

Many groups, organizations and individuals are out there lending a hand this season, hoping to aid those in need.

Source: Standard-Examiner