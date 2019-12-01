HOLLADAY, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after police say she bought a biological agent online to harm her former roommate.

KUTV-TV reported that Janie Lynn Ridd was arrested in December 2019 on suspicion of aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, attempted abuse of a vulnerable adult, and attempted possession of a biological agent.

Authorities say Ridd bought Vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, which can cause skin infections, severe invasive diseases, pneumonia and potentially death.

The Associated Press has reached out to defense attorney Scott Williams who did not immediately respond to the request for comment. Ridd could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Source: KUTV-TV