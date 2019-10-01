PARK CITY, Utah – A very unique animal rescue, happened recently in a Park City neighborhood. The details were released in a Facebook post by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The post explains how Resource Officers were able to rescue a pair of elk caught in a difficult position.

The cow elk and her calf had somehow fallen into a window well at a Park City residence.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resource officers were able to safely tranquilize the animals, by placing a piece of plywood between the glass and the elk.

Some construction workers volunteered their mini excavator, to help lift the tranquilized elk from the window well. The elk were then placed into a horse trailer, where officers administered a reversal drug to bring them out of sedation.

The cow elk and her calf were then successfully transferred and released at a remote location.