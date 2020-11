SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah had record high voter turnout this year, with a staggering 90% of active voters casting ballots.

About 1.5 million people voted in 2020, which is greater than the number of total registered voters in 2018, according to Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox. His office oversees elections.

The overwhelming majority of people voted by mail.

The previous voter turnout record was 89.6% set in 1964.

The Utah State Board of Canvassers certified the election results Monday.