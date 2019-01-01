OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Notes from a newspaper interview with a Utah brothel owner nearly 70 years ago have drawn widespread interest from people who want a shot at deciphering the cryptic shorthand.

The Standard-Examiner reports Weber State University has received hundreds of offers to decipher notes from an interview with Ogden madame Rossette Duccinni Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s.

The university has accepted seven transcriptions, which support a widely accepted theory that Davie successfully operated her brothel by having a cozy relationship with the Ogden police and Weber County sheriff’s departments.

Source: Standard-Examiner