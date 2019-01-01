PROVO, Utah (AP) — A university in Utah has converted the former home of the school’s presidents into a mental health clinic for students and community members.

The Daily Herald reports the new facility on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem opened earlier this semester.

The building constructed after the appointment of a new president in 1988 had been used to house presidents and their families.

The clinic is expected to provide training for students in the university’s Master of Marriage and Family Therapy program. Students therapists will be supervised by faculty and provide individual, couples, family, and premarital therapy.

Source: The Daily Herald