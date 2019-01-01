UTAH | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Unemployment slowed somewhat again in Utah last week, but jobless claims remained crushingly high during the coronavirus pandemic that’s dealt a body blow to the economy.

State officials said Thursday that about 19,800 people filed for unemployment last week, down from more than 24,000 the week before.

By comparison, average weekly claims last year of about 1,100 were a fraction of last week’s total. Nationally, new claims decreased somewhat as well, but the combined impact has left a stunning one in six American workers without a job, a level last seen during the Great Depression.