Utah unemployment down from peak, but still historic rates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — New figures show unemployment claims in Utah are settling into levels that are much lower than the pandemic peak in early April but remain historically high.

Nearly 4,900 people requested unemployment assistance in the week ending June 13. That was the fourth consecutive week the total has hovered around 5,000.

Businesses have been reopening since early May. Utah’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests has doubled since last month and daily case counts have also increased two-fold.

State leaders are forging ahead with plans aimed at fueling an economic recovery, but have hit pause on loosening more restrictions in most parts of the state.