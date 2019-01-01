Utah to require masks in schools, not statewide, amid surge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah will require masks in schools as they reopen in the fall, but Republican Gov. Gary Herbert stopped short of a statewide mandate Thursday.

Herbert’s decision comes a day after the state reported its highest single-day increase of newly confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 700.

The state also reported seven additional deaths.

Herbert strongly urged people to wear masks but stopped short of requiring them.

He has given permission for mask mandates in a counties and cities when local health officials requested it.