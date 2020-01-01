SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah is one of more than a dozen states that have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution.

The state’s health department says Utah will instead receive 16,575 doses instead of the expected 23,400 doses in a 30% drop.

The department says it learned of the lowered allocation Friday afternoon. The agency is working to determine the cause.

The government has said there is confusion among the states between planning and training numbers and actual allocations. Pfizer has said it has not had any production issues.