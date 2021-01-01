Utah to open vaccine appointments to people ages 50 and up

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to people ages 50 and older on Monday.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox made the announcement during his weekly pandemic briefing Thursday.

Cox also said that Utah residents 18 and older with certain health conditions — diabetes, chronic kidney disease or obesity — can start making vaccine appointments next week.

The expansion will mean 700,000 more state residents can be vaccinated.

People with a body mass index of 30 or higher can also be vaccinated. The previous threshold was 40 or higher.

Cox also announced last week that Utah had been approved to get 20,000 doses of the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.