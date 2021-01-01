SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah became the latest state to lift its mask mandate. Although, the capital city and many businesses will still continue requiring masks amid concern about communities still vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Utah joined with at least 10 other states that have lifted statewide mask orders.

Salt Lake City International Airport, the Utah Transit Authority and the Hogle Zoo are among those that have said they will keep requiring masks and other safety measures.

Salt Lake City will continue its mask mandate. The rest of the county decided not to require masks.