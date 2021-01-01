SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah is launching a return to work program to help people reentering the workforce as new coronavirus case numbers continue to drop.

Lt. Gov Deirdre Henderson said Thursday that the program will provide returnships, similar to internships, as opportunities for those who’ve been away from the workforce to build their resumes and gain relevant experience.

Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed an executive order during the briefing requiring state agencies to identify returnship opportunities that can be offered.

He also urged Utah residents to continue wearing masks until everyone in the state is able to be vaccinated. A new law will lift the state’s mask order on April 10.