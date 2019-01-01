UTAH | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Utah will allow the reopening of dine-in eateries, gyms, barber shops and nail salons at the end of the week.

Gov. Gary Herbert said Tuesday that people will also be allowed to gather in groups of 20 as of Friday, but strict social-distancing measures will stay in place, including the wearing of masks.

Schools and church services will remain closed.

Herbert says steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus have been effective and given officials time to marshal their resources. Meanwhile, four more people have died of the virus, bringing the total to 45. All were residents of Salt Lake County, and two were in nursing homes.