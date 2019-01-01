UTAH (AP) — A Utah lawmaker says some teachers haven’t received any personal protective equipment as students return to school.

Riebe, who represents Cottonwood Heights, says teachers in her district were “nervous” about the lack of supplies. Education officials say the necessary PPE is in stock and that teachers in Riebe’s district will receive it this week.

The state’s Board of Education say they have purchased extra face coverings and other equipment, but an order for nearly 200,000 packages of disinfectant wipes likely won’t be delivered to the state until Sept. 15.

Each teacher is supposed to receive five packages of the wipes.