Utah tax revenues could fall by over $1 billion next year

UTAH | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Revenues could be down more than a billion dollars in Utah’s budget next year due to the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating effects on the economy.

Lawmakers were preparing Wednesday for widespread budget cuts of up to 10% at state agencies.

The decisions will be made at a special session, likely in June.

More than 6,600 people have been infected with the virus in Utah, and 75 have died.

State analysts estimate that revenues will drop by a low of nearly $600 million and could mount to $1.3 billion during fiscal year 2021, which starts in July.