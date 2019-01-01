SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Lawmakers say a contentious tax overhaul in Utah will be repealed amid growing voter backlash.

Republican legislative leaders said Thursday the plan to raise taxes on food and groceries while cutting income tax would be repealed next week.

The Deseret News reports the announcement came Thursday after an effort to challenge it through a citizen referendum appears to have succeeded.

Gov. Gary Herbert says he thinks the repeal will reflect the will of the people and suggested lawmakers might wait a year to begin working on a new plan.

The organizer of the referendum effort said he was glad that leaders appear to be listening.