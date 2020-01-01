SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By ANNIE KNOX (AP) — Utah remains among the most rapidly growing states even as its pace of change slows down over time. The Deseret News reports the Beehive State ranks fourth for population growth in the one-year period that ended in July, according to estimates out from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state added nearly 47,000 people in that time frame, slightly smaller than the population of Draper, and a statewide increase of 1.5%. In a longer time frame, Utah’s 17.6% growth rate over the last decade outpaced everywhere else in the nation but Washington, D.C., which recorded an 18.5% increase, up to nearly 713,000.

The national rate is much lower, at 6.7%.

Source: AP, Deseret News