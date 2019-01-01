LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State University says nearly 300 students have been quarantined after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus.

Students were being tested who live in the Rich, Jones, Morgan and Davis dorms. There have been no reported positive tests for COVID-19 in those residence halls so far.

Students in those dorms must quarantine until the test results are available, which could take up to four days.

They are also asked to fill out a form to ensure they receive academic support and food deliveries. Classes were scheduled to begin on Monday.