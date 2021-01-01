SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah State Parks has reported park visitation increased by 2.6 million between 2019 and 2020 despite safety restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

Utah Division of Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Rasmussen said the state parks saw increased visitation during the summer that continued through the fall and winter seasons.

KSTU-TV reported that the agency said the 44 parks across Utah recorded 10.6 million visitors combined last year compared to the 8 million recorded in 2019. Officials said popular boating and off-highway vehicle areas statewide also saw increase use.

Utah State Parks expects visitation to remain high this year as people continue to find outdoor spaces to escape during the pandemic.

Source: KSTU-TV