SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By BRADY McCOMBS (AP) — Utah state epidemiologist Angela Dunn is leaving her job to take over the Salt Lake County health department.

County and state officials announced Dunn’s decision on Tuesday. Dunn helped the state navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. She became a household name and a recognizable face in the state as she spoke at televised weekly briefings.

Dunn repeatedly urged residents to wear masks and practice social distancing. She sometimes interspersed brevity to lighten the mood during the time of crisis.

Her newfound prominence made her a target for people unhappy with state restrictions on businesses and mask mandates. Anti-mask protesters gathered in front of Dunn’s house last October.