FARMINGTON, UTAH (AP) — Davis County sheriff’s deputies and other department employees are prohibited under a new office policy from enforcing certain measures that could infringe on the right to bear arms.

The Standard-Examiner reported that Sheriff Kelly Sparks says the policy is meant as a preventive measure and counterweight to any possible governmental action to interfere with gun rights in the county.

The policy took effect Tuesday, the same day county commissioners expressed support for the move.

Sparks says no specific measure or event prompted the change, and that the move is more “actionable” than declaring Second Amendment sanctuary status.

Source: Standard-Examiner