SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) – Utah is paying public employees to travel to Mexico to fill their prescription medications in a program aimed at reducing the high cost of prescription drugs.

State officials say about 10 people have participated in the program, saving Utah about $225,000 in the year since it’s been created.

Now they’re expanding to Canada. It’s one of several ways states are experimenting to cut the high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S.

California is considering launching its own generic-drug label.

Louisiana negotiated a flat fee for certain drugs.

Other states are looking into importing drugs from other nations.