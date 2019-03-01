SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Lawmakers in Utah have advanced a tighter ban on personalized license plates that have disparaging words or messages after a plate spelling out deport’em sparked debate on social media.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday that the state Senate Transportation Committee voted Thursday to forward a bill for full Senate consideration that would further restrict what can be said on vanity license plates.

Officials say the bill would ban plates that disparage anyone based on race, color, national origin, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, citizenship status or a physical or mental disability.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune