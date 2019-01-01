SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A proposal to expand breakfast at Utah schools for low-income kids has passed a key legislative hurdle.

The bill would require schools to provide students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals with alternative breakfast, such as breakfast served in classrooms, grab-and-go carts or second-chance mid-morning meals.

Schools that already participate in the National School Lunch Program will now be required to expand.

The Economic Development and Workforce Committee passed the bill with amendments Monday, including permitting institutions to opt out of the program and lowering eligibility requirements.