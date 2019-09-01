New COVID-19 case totals for Utah were released on Sunday. The current total number of laboratory confirmed cases has grown by 194 in 24 hours, to 5,175. One more COVID-19 related death occurred in that time frame.

To date there have been 50 COVID-19 related deaths in the state. The female patient who died in the past 24 hours was a Salt Lake County woman, aged between 45-64, who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Over 122,100 tests for coronavirus have been administered statewide.

The number of cases being listed as recovered stands at 2,283.