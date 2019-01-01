SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Classes at Utah schools will remain dismissed at least through May 1, Gov. Gary Herbert said Monday as the number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus spiked.

State officials say 257 cases have been diagnosed, up from 181 on Sunday. The increase comes a day after Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams was treated with oxygen in an isolation unit after suffering severe shortness of breath.

Afterwards, he reported feeling “relatively better” and said he expected to be released from the hospital as soon as his doctors allow.

Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Luz Escamilla was separately diagnosed with COVID-19 and is quarantined along with her family.