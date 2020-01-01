Utah residents 75 and older to get vaccine in second phase

Utah residents 75 and older to get vaccine in second phase

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah residents 75 years and older are scheduled to receive the coronavirus vaccine in mid-February under a plan approved for the second phase of distribution.

The Utah Department of Health said in a news release Monday that other groups who could be in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine include people with underlying health conditions and those who live in group settings. A person’s job is no longer under consideration.

The state has given the vaccine to 17,543 people as of Monday during the first phase that has focused on front-line health care workers with the highest risk of exposure.