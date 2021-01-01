SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — The Utah Republican Party’s chairman has announced that he will not run for a second term.

Derek Brown announced Tuesday he would avoid running again in order to spend more time with family and that he is ready to “pass the baton.”

The Utah Republican Party had issued a statement supporting Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump’s both times, as well as Sen. Mike Lee, who backed Trump twice. This was done as party members were attempting to censure Romney for his vote.

Brown says party divisions did not play a role in his decision to step aside.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune