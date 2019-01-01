SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah health officials reported eight more COVID-19 deaths Friday as the state continues to experience a rapid spread of coronavirus after many businesses were allowed to reopen last month.

The eight deaths are the most deaths reported in a single day to the Utah State Health Department since the pandemic began, spokesman Tom Hudachko said.

Five of the deceased were 85 or older and six lived in long-term care facilities.

Utah officials have recorded 139 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.

The state has tallied an average of 324 new coronavirus per day in June. That’s nearly the average in May.