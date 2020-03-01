SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Utah state health officials reported 30 new deaths from the coronavirus Thursday, a new single day high that follows a monthlong surge in cases.

The tally eclipsed the previous high of 21 deaths reported Nov. 24, state figures show.

A total of 1,126 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Most of the new deaths were people 65 and over, state health officials said.

The spike in deaths comes as daily case counts declined to a new seven-day average of nearly 2,600, down from about 3,300 in late November.

The state also started the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine this week.

Source: KSL-TV