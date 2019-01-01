HUNTSVILLE, Utah | By ART RAYMOND (AP) — A US Army veteran was moved to rare tears in Utah after he and his family received a donated home from New York-based charitable group Tunnel to Towers.

Travis Vendela lost both legs in a horrific incident in Iraq in 2007 when he was on a reconnaissance patrol leading a convoy near the Tigris River.

Vendela would recuperate from his injuries and go on to marry the woman he was engaged to at the time, have three sons, and pursue a new calling as a high school football coach. But the road to recovery was not an easy one and he’s grateful for a house that accommodates his wheelchair.

Source: Deseret News