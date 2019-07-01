Utah primary will look different due to coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Next week’s primary elections in Utah will be slightly different due to legislation passed to accommodate struggles voters may have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.

KUTV-TV reported that the bill passed by lawmakers in April gives voters an extra day to send in their ballots. Mail-in ballots previously had to be postmarked the day before election day to be counted, but now ballots postmarked on election day will be counted.

Also, election results are barred from being released until two hours after the polls close.

The changes are temporary for this primary election.

Source: KUTV-TV