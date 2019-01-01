WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) – A Utah police officer helped deliver a baby whose mom got stuck in rush-hour traffic en route to a hospital —but he concedes he was not calm in the process.

The Deseret News reported Tuesday that West Valley officer Jeremy Dean was on duty when a car in front of him stopped and the driver got out waving his hands and said his wife was having a baby.

Dean said he just tried to keep the baby from going anywhere after it was born.

He visited the hospital later and learned the baby was named Michelle and doing great.

