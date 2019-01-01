GRANTSVILLE, Utah (AP) – Authorities say a boy accused of killing four members of a Utah family surrendered peacefully following the Friday night slayings but has since refused to speak with detectives trying to piece together a motive.

Police in the small town of Grantsville released the names of the victims Monday and said the boy was related to them. Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, the mother, and three of her children – ages 15, 14 and 12-year-old – all died in the shooting, according to Grantsville Police.

Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil in support of the family Monday night in the town of 11,000 near Salt Lake City.

In a statement read there, the Haynie family expressed both their deep sorrow and their appreciation of the outpouring of love.

Source: Deseret News