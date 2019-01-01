SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Utah health officials plan to award pharmacy licenses to 10 companies to dispense medical marijuana at 14 sites across the state, a major development in the program’s approaching launch.

The chosen sites announced Friday by the Department of Health are largely in metro Salt Lake City or elsewhere in northern Utah but also include two in southern Utah and one in rural eastern Utah.

The department said some locations could change because of various processes still underway, including site acquisitions, criminal background checks and reviews of operating plans.

The department said eight sites may open as early as March while others would open by July.