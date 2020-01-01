OGDEN, UTAH (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Utah have sued a pharmacy after claiming employees allegedly filled hundreds of opioid prescriptions for members of the same family in the small city of Morgan.

The Standard-Examiner reports that the state U.S. attorney’s office filed a civil enforcement action Friday against Ridley’s Family Markets Inc. and Ridley’s Food Corp. of Twin Falls, Idaho after an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The lawsuit asks for an order to stop the pharmacy from violating federal controlled substances laws and demands monetary penalties against the companies.

The companies have denied the allegations and promised to fight any legal action.

