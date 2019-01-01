SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — Utah legislators have unanimously voted in favor of a plan for the November election that includes outdoor voting and additional ballot drop boxes in rural parts of the state.

The bill would require counties to provide an in-person voting option this fall, which could include drive-through or walk-up voting, in addition to the state’s vote-by mail system.

Most of conservative Utah already votes by mail, in contrast with recent skepticism over mail-in voting from the President.

Republican Rep. Stephen Handy, who is co-sponsoring the legislation, said he hopes these additional voting options will give the electorate more confidence in the process.