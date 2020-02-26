SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — The Utah House of Representatives has passed a bill reduce the prosecution and incarceration of young children and instead connect them with counseling.

The House passed the legislation Tuesday that would end prosecution of children younger than 12 and direct them into mental health treatment, parental counseling and other services.

The measure is intended at keeping the children engaged with their families and lower state costs by reducing the number of incarcerations.

The bill would not apply to minors accused of serious offenses including murder, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated arson, and aggravated kidnapping.