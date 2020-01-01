PROVO, UTAH (AP) — A pair of Utah cities have passed ordinances prohibiting targeted protesting or picketing close to private homes.

The Provo Daily Herald reports the Lehi City Council and Spanish Fork City Council separately approved ordinances barring demonstrations aimed at a specific person within 100 feet of their home.

The ordinances followed protests outside the homes of state officials, including Republican Gov. Gary Herbert and Department of Health Director Joseph Miner.

The Lehi ordinance makes targeted picketing within the restricted area a class B misdemeanor.

The Spanish Fork ordinance also carries a class B misdemeanor charge, but only after a second violation.

