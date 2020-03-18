SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Tuesday afternoon the State of Utah issued an order to all restaurants, bars, and food service establishments to suspend dine-in operations for two weeks.

Restaurants can continue curbside, drive-thru, pick up, and delivery options. The order is intended to limit the spread of novel coronavirus in public spaces. The order goes into effect on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:59 p.m.

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Utah increasing to 52, the state decided that it must take quick action to adjust and adapt daily lives to limit the spread of the virus.

Social distancing is one of the most important things individuals can do right now to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We have not made this decision lightly. I know this will disrupt lives and cost jobs, and for that I’m very sorry. Still, I’m convinced this will save many lives, and I’m also convinced that Utahns will step up to help each other, and we will get through this together.” said Governor Gary Herbert in a statement on Tuesday.

The order also issues additional instructions to restaurants — to add sanitation precautions and check employees for symptoms of COVID-19 at the beginning of each shift.

In accordance with recommendations President Trump made on Monday, March 16, the order also prohibits gatherings of more than ten people.

“In making these decisions, we still strongly recommend that Utahns buy local, eat local, and support local businesses at this time, in whatever way they can, and within these guidelines. Our local restaurants are great sources of nutritious, secure, and delicious meals.” the release said.