SALT LAKE CITY, Utah | By LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — In the face of a global pandemic, Utah lawmakers voted to run an upcoming primary election entirely by mail Thursday and temporarily do away with traditional polling places. The proposal now goes to the state Senate ahead of the June 30 primary that will be key in choosing the next governor.

Lawmakers weighed in during their first virtual special session, held remotely to address the coronavirus pandemic that has caused widespread shutdowns around the country to try and halt the spread of the disease.

The Legislature is considering proposals on everything from budgets to the balance of power during the meeting that continues Friday.